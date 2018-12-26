UFC 232 Embedded Episode 3: Dana White Informs Gus About UFC 232 Switch

UFC 232 is less than a week away and the third episode of Embedded was released on the UFC’s YouTube channel.

In the episode, bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes and fiancée Nina Ansaroff arrive for their second fight week Christmas in Las Vegas. Featherweight champion Cris Cyborg spends Sunday at church, stopping for a photo op with Santa. Light heavyweight title challenger Alexander Gustafsson takes a helicopter tour of the Grand Canyon to break up the boredom of fight preparation, but when he lands, things are anything but boring as UFC President Dana White summons him to HQ with some shocking news about former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

You can watch it here: