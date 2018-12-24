UFC 232 Embedded Episode 1

UFC 232 is less than a week away and the first episode of Embedded was released on the UFC’s YouTube channel.

In the episode, women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg works on her cardio and parking skills in the predawn hours. Light heavyweight title contender Alexander Gustafsson arrives early to get his body adjusted to the time difference, finishing his camp at the UFC’s Performance Institute.

In New York City, bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes makes media rounds with fiancée Nina Ansaroff. And former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones runs wild in an Albuquerque toy department, buying Christmas gifts for needy children.



You can watch it here:



