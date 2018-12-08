UFC 231 Full Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

Tonight (Sat. December 8, 2018) the UFC will be in Toronto, Ontario, Canada for UFC 231. The pay-per-view (PPV) goes down from the Scotiabank Arena. It will be headlined by a tremendous UFC featherweight championship contest.

Champion Max Holloway will defend his title against jiu-jitsu ace Brian “T-City” Ortega. Also, in the co-main event, the vacant women’s flyweight championship will receive a title holder. Valentina Shavchenko and Joanna Jędrzejczyk will compete for the honor.

The UFC has compiled a great card for fight fans tonight. Check out the full UFC 231 fight card, start time, and information on how to watch below:

Main Card (PPV, 10 P.M. ET):

Featherweight: (C) Max Holloway vs. Brian Ortega

Preliminary Card (FS1, 8 P.M. ET):

Women’s strawweight: Claudia Gadelha vs. Nina Ansaroff

UFC Fight Pass Exclusive Prelims (6 P.M. ET):