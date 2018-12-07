UFC 231 Embedded Episode 5

UFC 231 is a day away and the fifth episode of Embedded was released on the UFC’s YouTube channel.

In the episode, featherweight champion Max Holloway tours Toronto with his son. Title challenger Brian Ortega plays pool and then trains inside a friend’s expansive home. At media day, opponents talk about their upcoming pairings: welterweights Gunnar Nelson and Alex “Cowboy” Oliveira, light heavyweights Jimi Manuwa and Thiago Santos, and strawweights Claudia Gadelha and Nina Ansaroff. The stars of the main and comain perform at open workouts: Holloway, Ortega, former strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk and flyweight contender Valentina Shevchenko.

You can watch it here: