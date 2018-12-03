UFC 231 Embedded Episode 1

UFC 231 is less than a week away and the first episode of Embedded was released on the UFC’s YouTube channel.

In the episode, Flyweight title contender Valentina Shevchenko prepares in Las Vegas, where her sister and training partner Antonina makes her Octagon debut. Former strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk trains hard for her new weight class, then braves the wild animals at a nature preserve. Featherweight champion Max Holloway maximizes the rare chance to play in snow. Title challenger Brian Ortega wraps up his camp with an emotional session and a taco dinner at his home gym.

You can watch it here: