UFC 228 Full Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

UFC 228 goes down tonight (Sat. September 8, 2018) live on pay-per-view (PPV) from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

In the main event, Tyron Woodley defends his welterweight title against Darren Till. The co-main event will see women’s strawweights Jessica Andrade and Karolina Kowalkiewicz go head-to-head.

Initially, Nicco Montano was to defend the UFC women’s flyweight title against Valentina Shevchenko in that slot, however, she was hospitalized during her weight cut. Montano was removed from the card and stripped of her title.

A featherweight match-up featuring rising prospect Zabit Magomedsharipov against Brandon Davis will also be featured on the main card.

You can check out the full UFC 228 fight card, start times, and information on how to watch here:

Main Card (PPV, 10 P.M. ET):

Welterweight: (C) Tyron Woodley vs. Darren Till

Women's strawweight: Jessica Andrade vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz

Featherweight: Zabit Magomedsharipov vs. Brandon Davis

Bantamweight: Jimmie Rivera vs. John Dodson

Welterweight: Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Niko Price

Preliminary Card (FX, 8 P.M. ET):

Women's strawweight: Carla Esparza vs. Tatiana Suarez

Bantamweight: Aljamain Sterling vs. Cody Stamann

Welterweight: Geoff Neal vs. Frank Camacho

Middleweight: Charles Byrd vs. Darren Stewart

UFC Fight Pass Exclusive Prelims (6 P.M. ET):