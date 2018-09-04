UFC 228 Embedded Episode 1

UFC 228 is less than a week away and the first episode of Embedded was released on the UFC’s YouTube channel.

In the episode, flyweight title challenger Valentina Shevchenko trains standup in Houston, then unwinds with a different kind of headhunting. Flyweight champion Nicco Montano travels to Colorado to support her teammates, using the official ring for her own practice before the event starts. In Las Vegas.

Welterweight title challenger Darren Till finishes his training camp, confident he will overwhelm his opponent. Welterweight champion Tyron Woodley tests his endurance by getting his kids up for the day.

You can watch it here: