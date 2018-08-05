UFC 227 Salaries: Demetrious Johnson Makes Bank Despite Loss

The California State Athletic Commission released some of the UFC 227 salaries on Sunday morning and some of the top tier talents got paid some major cash.

The UFC 227 pay-per-view event took place on Saturday, August 4, 2018, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California with the main card aired on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FX at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.

This event was headlined by a bantamweight title fight pitting champion TJ Dillashaw against Cody Garbrandt in a rematch while Demetrious Johnson vs. Henry Cejudo in a flyweight title rematch served as the co-main event.

Johnson earned $380,000 despite the fact that he fell to Cejudo by split decision and losing the UFC flyweight title in the process as up to this point, Johnson had won a UFC record 11 straight title defenses coming in, which was a historic milestone, while on the flip side, Cejudo pulled in a guaranteed $100,000 but it should be noted that Johnson and Cejudo earned a fight bonus and that Johnson likely got a piece of the pay-per-view revenue for the event.

Meanwhile, in the co-main event, Dillashaw pulled in a guaranteed $350,000 for the bout that saw him win by first round KO while Garbrandt made a guaranteed $200,000. Rounding out the five bout main card was Thiago Santos vs. Kevin Holland middleweight bout, Polyana Viana vs. JJ Aldrich in a women’s strawweight bout, and Cub Swanson vs. Renato Moicano in a featherweight bout.

Pedro Munhoz vs. Brett Johns in a bantamweight bout headlined the preliminary portion of this card. Part of the UFC 227 payouts include the following, courtesy of MMA Fighting:

Demetrious Johnson: $380,000



T.J. Dillashaw: $350,000

Cody Garbrandt: $200,000



Henry Cejudo: $100,000

Cub Swanson: $90,000



Renato Moicano: $52,000