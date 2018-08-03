UFC 227 Embedded Episode 4

UFC 227 is a day away and the episode of fourth Embedded was released on the UFC’s YouTube channel.

In the episode, bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw continues his fight week training. At the host hotel, flyweight title challenger Henry Cejudo has friendly interactions with other stars from the card, including bantmaweight title challenger Cody Garbrandt and his own opponent, flyweight champ Demetrious Johnson.

Debuting middleweight Kevin Holland discovers the benefits of being followed by a camera, as veteran Thiago Santos vows to shut him down on Saturday night. Then the athletes of the main and co-main events entertain fans at open workouts.

You can watch it here: