UFC 225 Embedded Episode 5

UFC 225 is a few hours away and the fifth episode of Embedded was released on the UFC’s YouTube channel.

In the episode, a star-studded media day includes middleweight champion Robert Whittaker, opponent Yoel Romero and former titleholders Holly Holm, Rafael Dos Anjos, Andrei Arlovski, Rashad Evans and Carla Esparza. UFC 225’s athletes — including CM Punk, Tai Tuivasa, Megan Anderson, Sergio Pettis, Charles Oliveira, Colby Covington and Mike Jackson — talk to media and stare down their opponents. Afterward, Punk offers a backstage peek at the United Center, and Anderson begins her weight cut. On Friday morning all fighters make weight except for one, leaving the event’s headliner in jeopardy. But all parties make it to the ceremonial weigh-in, where UFC President Dana White confirms that Whittaker and Romero will indeed rematch.

