Returning to the winner’s enclosure for the first time since last summer, New South Wales native, Tyson Pedro made incredibly lightwork of the highly-touted, Anton Turkalj in the main card opener of UFC 293 tonight in Sydney, Australia — stopping the Swede with a first round TKO win ‘Down Under’.

Pedro, who suffered a decision loss to the returning former undisputed Cage Warriors light heavyweight champion Modestas Bukauskas back in February of this year at UFC 284 in Perth, Pedro had previously landed a run of two consecutive victories over both Ike Villaneuva, and Harry Hunsucker, both with first round TKO triumphs.

Now boasting a 10-4 professional record, Pedro turned in a dominant win over Turkalj in the main card opener of UFC 293 tonight at the Qudos Bank Arena, dropping him in quick succession on the feet with his boxing, before quickly following up with a ground strikes to force a timely stoppage.

Below, catch the highlights from Tyson Pedro’s win over Anton Turkalj at UFC 293