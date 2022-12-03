Tyson Fury retains WBC title, defeats Derek Chisora with tenth round TKO victory – Highlights

Undisputed WBC heavyweight championship holder, Tyson Fury successfully retains his championship belt at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, handing a third career loss to title challenger, Derek Chisora courtesy of a lopsided tenth round standing TKO triumph.

Fury, who also improves to 33-0-1 as a professional, records another win atop the WBC pile during his second reign as champion, adding to prior victories over the veteran challenger, Chisora back in 2011 and 2014.

Starting well against Chisora in the second round after somewhat of a feeling out process in the first, Morecambe puncher, Fury almost stopped the challenger toward the end of that second frame and the third round, in fact, however, a gritty Chisora managed to survive on both occasions.

In certain one-way traffic for the remainder of the clash, Fury eventually forced the referee’s hand in the tenth round, who jumped in and stopped the action, declaring Fury as the victor subsequently.

Below, catch the highlights from Tyson Fury’s decisive victory over Derek Chisora