Tyson Fury confident his brother Tommy knocks Jake Paul out this weekend in Saudi Arabia

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has all the confidence in the world that Tommy Fury stops Jake Paul in Saudi Arabia

Tyson Fury believes his brother will put Paul away with ease when the two meet in the ring on Sunday evening for their eight-round encounter, as he recently stated the following in his interview with Fight Hub TV:

“Looking good, he’s feeling good, and he’s going to knock him out.

“Tommy knocks out 90 percent of the people that he messes with. He drops them, knocks them out. That’s 90 percent. So Jake Paul is no different. He’ll get it, as well.

Conor McGregor made everybody think that he was going to beat Floyd (Mayweather), but in reality was never going to it. People are easy to convince, I suppose.”

Tommy Fury comes into the contest with a perfect professional boxing record of 8-0, while Paul comes in at 6-0, both men boasting four knockouts in those wins.

Paul went 1-0 as an amateur as well, also securing a knockout victory in that bout. And, while Fury’s amateur record isn’t anywhere to be found, we know that he did have 12 amateur fights. He won northern regional championships twice, and he was a finalist in the national championships.

Being a finalist but not a champion means he definitely lost once, but also won most of his bouts considering he won some titles. So, there’s reason to believe he went 10-2, or maybe even 11-1 as an amateur.

Regardless, he’s quite a bit more experienced than Paul, who will be facing the first actual boxer of his career come Saturday.

