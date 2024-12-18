Tyson Fury Says His Biggest Win Was Not In the Ring: “I’ve Come Back From the Depths”

Tyson Fury has faced tougher tests outside of the boxing ring than he ever has inside it.

After facing the first loss of his illustrious career, ‘The Gyspy King’ returns to the ring on December 21 for one of the most anticipated rematches in modern boxing history. Emanating from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Fury will run it back with reigning and defending WBO, WBA, and WBC heavyweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk.

Fury and Usyk first met in May and delivered an entertaining 12-round scrap that saw the Ukrainian come out on top via a closely contested split decision making him the first undisputed heavyweight titleholder in more than two decades.

Immediately following the fight, Fury vented his frustration with the scorecards and suggested that a cut he sustained during the fight was what ultimately cost him his undefeated record and the WBC heavyweight strap.

It was a frustrating result for the UK star, but Fury has been through far worse.

Tyson Fury says boxing is ‘just games’ compared to the turmoil he’s faced outside the ring

Speaking with DAZN ahead of his 36th professional fight, Fury spoke about the hell he’s been through — not just in the ring, but outside of it.

“I don’t think boxing, as a thing, is ever my biggest victory,” Fury said. “I’ve come back from suicide. I’ve come back from the depths of despair. So, yeah, to go in there and get paid a ton of money to do a boxing match with some clown, or whatever they might be—boxers—it’s child’s play compared to what I’ve had to go through. Yeah, this boxing, for me, is just games compared to what I’ve had to come through, you know?”

Fury goes into his rematch with Usyk carrying a 34-1 record with 24 of his victories coming by way of knockout.