Tyron Woodley Wants Two More Fights In 2020

Former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley says he wants to fight two more times this year. Woodley was inactive for over a year after losing his title to Kamaru Usman in March 2019. He returned to the octagon to face Gilbert Burns in May but once again suffered a lopsided loss.

Despite consecutive defeats ‘T-Wood’ is determined to re-establish himself as one of the best welterweights in the UFC. Speaking on Instagram Live Woodley revealed his plan to fight twice before the end of 2020, he said.

“I want to fight two more times this year. So we are right now in June. I feel like if I can get one on the books sometime in the near future then it still leaves me with November or December to fight again. I want to fight two more times this year. I want to just really knock out some fights. I’m excited about it. I’m ready to get back in there and get after it.”

‘The Chosen One’ stopped short of calling anyone out as he accepts after suffering two losses he needs to be humble.

“I can’t think of anybody off the top of my head like, ‘Oh, let me fight this motherf*cker’” Woodley said. “If you lose a fight you don’t be coming out of the gate like, you ain’t really in a position to call anybody out. You kind of just got to take a seat, sit down, be humble, get back on the grind, get ready to beat somebody up. But you don’t really get to call the shots like that, at least I don’t think you should. Some people do. You know you who are.” (Transcribed by MMA Junkie)

Woodley is currently ranked #5 in the world and is potentially just one win away from being back in the welterweight title picture. Leon Edwards, Colby Covington and Stephen Thompson are just some of the men who could well be next for him.

