UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs. Burns Recap Show

UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs. Burns marked the promotions return to its home city of Las Vegas, Nevada. The card went down at the Apex Facility on Saturday (May 30) and will be the first of many to take place at the venue during the ongoing global pandemic.

In the main event, Brazilian submission specialist Gilbert Burns announced himself as the next contender at welterweight by dominating former champion Tyron Woodley. ‘Durinho’ picked up a unanimous decision verdict and called out his teammate Kamaru Usman but also said he’s open to fighting fellow contenders Leon Edwards and Colby Covington.

Join site manager Jordan Ellis and staff writer Ryan Galloway as they look back on the stacked night of fights offering up their thoughts, opinions, and predictions of what is to come for the nights biggest winners and losers – check out our recap show below.

What did you make of UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs. Burns?