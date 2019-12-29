Tyron Woodley Unloads On Leon Edwards After Rap Diss

Spread the word!













Tyron Woodley was not a fan of Leon Edwards’ recent diss.

The two welterweights are reportedly set to square off against each other at UFC London on March 21. Edwards is notably confident ahead of the bout and poked fun at Woodley stating that he had his rap career to fall back on once he loses to him.

Woodley did not exactly appreciate those words. Replying on Edwards’ Instagram post, “The Chosen One” unloaded on the Birmingham native:

“Shut your bitch a** up before I don’t sign to fight you bum a**,” Woodley replied. “Nobody knows you, nobody cares, you a b*tch and ate a three piece and that’s your biggest claim to fame! 🍗 🍗🍗🥤 @leon_edwardsmma quit clout chasing and trying to add to your 50k followers. You’re embarrassing! Stop trying to talk sh*t you’re garbage at it just like your bum a** career. I’ve made more money in music than you’ve made in your entire career. Laugh at that you lil b*tch!”

Edwards is yet to respond but one thing is for sure — this reported welterweight fight between the pair just got a lot more interesting.

Bookmakers notably shared Edwards’ confidence too as they have him as the betting favorite ahead of the fight.

What do you make of Woodley’s comeback?