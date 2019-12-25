Tyron Woodley Thinks Jorge Masvidal Would ‘F*ck’ Conor McGregor Up

Spread the word!













Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley only sees a potential Conor McGregor vs. Jorge Masvidal fight going one way.

Talk of a McGregor vs. Masvidal matchup has heated up in recent weeks. Masvidal, in particular, has been campaigning for that fight as it wouldn’t only be a massive payday for him, but because he believes he would easily win.

“He gets melted,” Masvidal said in a recent interview. “What the world is looking for him is for him to suffer and get chastised for some of the things that he’s done in public. Everybody’s going to feel sorry for him after the fight, I can tell you that much. They’ll forgive him all after the fight I can promise you that. This baptism’s gonna be a little extra for Mr. Conor.”

Masvidal isn’t the only one who feels that way. Woodley — who has trained with Masvidal before and is friends with him — agrees as he feels “Gamebred” would “own” McGregor in a fight:

“I think Masvidal would f*cking own McGregor, man,” Woodley said during a live stream on social media (via MMA News). “No bullsh*t. I think they would f*ck him up. That’s what I really think.”

For now, McGregor is scheduled to face Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in the UFC 246 headliner on January 18. Should he come away with the win, it’s entirely possible that he faces Masvidal next.

Do you agree with Woodley?