Tyron Woodley Rips GSP & Nate Diaz For Avoiding To Fight Him

UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley has given his take on the next big super fight in the promotion.

It’s been well documented that last week UFC President Dana White confirmed that they were planning Nate Diaz versus Georges St-Pierre for the upcoming UFC 227 pay-per-view event. This bout would serve as the co-main event of the show.

This did not sit well with Woodley, to say the least, who is coming off recent shoulder surgery but is back in the gym training.

The champ has stated publicly in the past that he doesn’t think there are any clear contenders in the division right now.



For months now, Woodley has been calling out the former UFC middleweight and welterweight champion because he sees that as a big fight and payday.

The welterweight champion is all about wanting to take money fights these days and has got into it publicly with White.

While Woodley is on the sidelines, the promotion is pushing forward with the division as they have already made an interim welterweight title bout that will see former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos take on Colby Covington at the upcoming UFC 225 pay-per-view event on Saturday, June 9, 2018, at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

There is also history between Woodley and Diaz. Just last year, there was a rumored fight between Diaz and the UFC welterweight champion at UFC 219. Obviously, that fight did not happen.

Woodley addressed this potential fight between Diaz and GSP on his show on TMZ Sports (via BJPenn.com) where he called both fighters out as he believes it’s the biggest bitch move on the planet.