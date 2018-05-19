Tyron Woodley Reveals Start Date For Floyd Mayweather’s MMA Training

Tyron Woodley has revealed the start date for Floyd Mayweather’s MMA training.

Whether this training actually leads to a pro-MMA fight remains to be seen, but it’s going to be something interesting to follow in the coming months. This has been an ongoing story all year long.

Mayweather has been teasing for months now that he will make the transition from the world of boxing to the land of MMA.

He recently went on record by saying that he plans to submit the paperwork to get an MMA license, which will likely be in Nevada.

With Mayweather teasing a jump to MMA from the boxing world, there are many who believe that the opponent for Mayweather would be his former rival Conor McGregor.

Mayweather has gone on record by stating that this would serve as his retirement fight, which would leave him with a perfect 50-0 pro-boxing record.

If this fight does happen then, it wouldn’t impact his boxing record but rather his MMA record.

The UFC welterweight champion is a strong believer in the boxing legend and has gone on record in the past by stating in interviews that he is willing to train Mayweather.

Woodley has recently given an update on when Mayweather would start his training and decided to share the news with the world through the power of social media.