Tyron Woodley was on Instagram Live with Ariel Helwani yesterday and revealed that he would indeed be getting the infamous Jake Paul tattoo that was agreed upon for both sides in a bet leading up to their boxing match in August.

‘The Chosen One’ caused Paul some problems last month but ultimately slumped to a decision defeat in his boxing debut.

Post-fight, the YouTuber agreed to rematch Woodley if he honored their tattoo bet. So far, the former UFC champion has failed to do so and as a result, Paul has turned his attention to a potential grudge match with Tommy Fury.

“Tommy Fury should have never even been in position for the bag,” Woodley said on Instagram with Ariel Helwani. “I’m gonna just let the week go through and see what happens. I think the most sensible thing to do is run it back, I think I’m getting this tattoo Saturday, by the way. Yeah, I just feel like I should do it because it’s a solid thing to do. I’m going to do it on Saturday.”

Paul issued some guidelines following their bout on his social media saying that Woodley cannot get it covered and that is must be visible with shorts and a shirt on. Woodley says he has not yet decided where he will get it, and is considering his knuckles as the spot to put it.

“I don’t know yet, I’m gonna think about it,” Woodley said. “Not neck, not face. I should have put it across my f*cking knuckles. To me it’s like this, if a dude wants to pay me to whip his ass, since he supposedly ‘paid me and promoted the fight’, then I love you. (Laughs). Because you’re that dumb.” (Transcribed by MMA Fighting)

It remains to be seen if Woodley will actually follow through with the bet, but it certainly seems like that’s the direction he’s leaning. Paul in the meantime, is looking for his next opponent and while a rematch with Woodley isn’t out of the realm of possibility, the man Paul seems to have set his sets on is Tommy Fury. The UK boxer has already turned multiple offers to fight Paul and scoffed when the internet celebrity made a “final” $1 million proposal. This issue in fight talks with Fury could present a lucrative opportunity for Woodley.

Do you think Tyron Woodley will get the tattoo? Who’s next for Jake Paul?