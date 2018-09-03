Tyron Woodley Aims To Win Four Different UFC Titles

The possibility of winning four world titles intrigues Tyron Woodley.

“The Chosen One” has had a solid reign as 170-pound champion. Woodley has defeated top contenders such as Stephen Thompson, Demian Maia, Robbie Lawler, and more.

He is currently preparing to defend his title once again, this time against 25-year-old challenger Darren Till. They’ll headline UFC 228 on pay-per-view (PPV) this weekend (Sat. September 8, 2018) in Dallas, Texas.

Woodley recently spoke to media to promote UFC 228. In their discussion, “T-Wood” discussed possibly making big history in the future. The rumor of dispelling the welterweight championship arose.

In turn, more divisions such as 165 and 175 pounds would be added. Woodley said he’s willing to win titles at 165, 175 and 185 pounds to make history (quotes via MMA Fighting):

“I heard they were thinking about that,” Woodley said. “I don’t know which one I would do – I mean, I could make 165, it wouldn’t be very sexy, but I could make it. “And obviously 175 would be a little easier to make than 170. I make 175 and I could make 185, too. Those are three different weight classes that I could fight in and be extremely competitive in all of them.”

The 36-year-old isn’t interested in cutting down to 170 pounds much longer. The ability to fight at a higher weight class is beginning to sound more appealing: