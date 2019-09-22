Twitter Reacts To Underwhelming Yair Rodriguez vs. Jeremy Stephens Ending

Spread the word!













In the main event of tonight’s (Sat. September 21, 2019) UFC Mexico City event, Yair Rodriguez and Jeremy Stephens squared off in featherweight action.

It was an unfortunate result after such a highly-anticipated fight. Rodriguez began to land some shots early but an eye poke to Stephens stopped the action. Stephens was unable to open his eye again, even after several minutes of rest given by Herb Dean. When time ran out, the fight was waved off and declared a No Contest.

Check out how the MMA community reacted to the disappointing finish here:

All the curse words.

ALL THE CURSE WORDS!

🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬#UFCMexico — Karyn Bryant (@KarynBryant) September 22, 2019

Disgusting fans throwing garbage into the Octagon. Gross display by the fans in Mexico City. Disgusting. — Adam Martin (@MMAdamMartin) September 22, 2019

EYE BINK 🙁 — Robin Black (@robinblackmma) September 22, 2019

Fight is called off and the fans are throwing bottles into the cage. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) September 22, 2019

Wait why is yair going crazy?! #UFCMexicoCity — Katlyn Chookagian (@blondefighter) September 22, 2019



The crowd is throwing trash in the cage in Mexico City. The fight was stopped in seconds due to an eye poke. Woof — Sean Ross Sapp, Fightful.com THICC BOY (@SeanRossSapp) September 22, 2019

Ive never heard of an eye lid spasm, can a doctor weigh in??? — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) September 22, 2019

Don't you DARE question Jeremy Stephens's heart or commitment. He has fought the absolute best of his generation often to his own detriment. If ANYONE says he is hurt, Stephens is the most believable of them all. September 22, 2019

What is the celebration for?? I’m so lost? 20 seconds… smfh. Anticlimactic to say the least. #UFCMexico — Aljamain Sterling (@FunkMaster_UFC) September 22, 2019

I saw Henry in the crowd, throw him in for a spar session to appease the crowd! — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) September 22, 2019

WTH just happened. His eye wouldn’t open or he wouldn’t open it. I can’t even believe that lmao — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) September 22, 2019

I know it sucks butttttttt #UFCMexicoCity — Katlyn Chookagian (@blondefighter) September 22, 2019

This is sucks 🙄 #UFCMexico — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) September 22, 2019

That is so incredibly unfortunate. No fault for the eye poke and it looked like it grazed straight down. I hope they can rebook this fight ASAP. The Mexican crowd can't blame anyone here, it's just unfortunate — Sarah Kaufman (@mmasarah) September 22, 2019

Damn that is a part of the game sometimes @ufc just unfortunate that was gonna be a great fight — Maurice Greene (@TheCrochetBoss) September 22, 2019

UFC needs to start using the curved gloves like Bellator….. doesn't prevent poles but definitely helps — Nick Newell (@NotoriousNewell) September 22, 2019

Ppl saying Stephens wanted out of the fight?? He is one of the toughest and most dangerous guy in that division. I highly doubt he faked how severe that eye-poke affected him. I felt Yair would our point him with kicks, but tn we won’t get to find out…Sucks. #UFCMexico — Aljamain Sterling (@FunkMaster_UFC) September 22, 2019

What did you make of the Rodriguez vs. Stephens finish?