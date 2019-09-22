Twitter Reacts To Underwhelming Yair Rodriguez vs. Jeremy Stephens Ending

In the main event of tonight’s (Sat. September 21, 2019) UFC Mexico City event, Yair Rodriguez and Jeremy Stephens squared off in featherweight action.
It was an unfortunate result after such a highly-anticipated fight. Rodriguez began to land some shots early but an eye poke to Stephens stopped the action. Stephens was unable to open his eye again, even after several minutes of rest given by Herb Dean. When time ran out, the fight was waved off and declared a No Contest.
Check out how the MMA community reacted to the disappointing finish here:
What did you make of the Rodriguez vs. Stephens finish?
