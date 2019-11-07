Twitter Reacts To Nate Diaz Seemingly Retiring From MMA

Spread the word!













Nate Diaz dropped a bombshell on Thursday morning.

He no longer wanted a rematch with Jorge Masvidal and hinted at retiring from mixed martial arts completely.

“F*ck a rematch this sh*t was over before it started I’m goin on out on tour Peace out fight game,” he wrote on Instagram.

Diaz, of course, competed this past weekend at UFC 244 when he met Jorge Masvidal for the BMF title in the headliner. However, he was thoroughly dominated throughout the three rounds of action that we got to witness.

Before the start of the fourth round, the doctor called an end to the action due to a cut near Diaz’s eye. The Stockton native was ready to keep fighting, however, and called for a rematch after the fight.

But that seems to have changed now a couple of days since the fight. Is it a real retirement? Or is it just for attention? Could it even be a negotiation tactic with the UFC? As of now, we have no idea.

But nonetheless, the MMA community reacted to what was the biggest news story of the day. You can check it out below:

Congrats on beating the system kid https://t.co/gsZNLBZezu — phil baroni (@philbaroni) November 7, 2019

We finally agree on something https://t.co/LEIyjCve4A — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) November 7, 2019

Nate Diaz's version of "thanks for the cheese" https://t.co/B8HWFVuE4A — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) November 7, 2019

Do you think Diaz is actually retiring for real? Or is something else at play?