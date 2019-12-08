Twitter Reacts To Jairzinho Rozenstruik’s Last Second KO Of Alistair Overeem At UFC DC

Spread the word!













Headlining UFC DC earlier tonight (Sat. December 7, 2019) was a heavyweight matchup between Alistair Overeem and Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

Overeem came into the fight on a two-bout win streak, finishing both of his previous opponents via TKO in the first round. “The Demolition Man” is one of the best strikers the heavyweight division has ever seen, and certainly presented Rozenstruik with difficulties matchup-wise.

Rozenstruik, a former professional kickboxer, entered the bout against Overeem undefeated in his mixed martial arts (MMA) career with a 9-0 record. Of all three of his previous appearances inside the Octagon, Rozenstruik was able to finish his opponents via knockout or TKO.

At UFC DC, Overeem and Rozenstruik went into the fifth round after some decent striking. However, when Overeem got tired late in the fifth round, Rozenstruik caught him with a nasty overhand to finish him with seconds left. It was a stunning-last second KO win for Rozenstruik.

Check out how the MMA community reacted to the finish on Twitter here:

ROZENSTRUIK OH MY GODDDDDDD #UFCDC — Wesley Riddle (@AllThatMMA) December 8, 2019

WOW, looks like I spoke too soon. OMG. — Adam Martin (@MMAdamMartin) December 8, 2019

Oh my God. — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) December 8, 2019

Rozenstruik at the horn!!! — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) December 8, 2019

OMG!!!! — Adam Hill (@AdamHillLVRJ) December 8, 2019

NO WAY — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) December 8, 2019

Oh my god — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) December 8, 2019

Heavyweight MMA > everything else — Dann Stupp (@DannStupp) December 8, 2019

OMG. You could see that coming and it was still shocking. Alistair Overeem was gasssssed. Final 10 seconds of a fight he had to have been winning, Jairzinho Rozenstruik lands the walkoff shot. Woooow. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) December 8, 2019

You've gotta be kidding me! Overeem is 5 seconds away from winning a 49-46 style decision…then gets DROPPED by a monster one-two combo at the buzzer. Unbelievable. MMA is so crazy. #UFCDC — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) December 8, 2019

No freaking way right now! Ko with seconds left. Ok that freaking lip 😳😩 #UFCDC — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) December 8, 2019

What did you make of Rozenstruik’s big KO win over Overeem?