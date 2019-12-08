Twitter Reacts To Jairzinho Rozenstruik’s Last Second KO Of Alistair Overeem At UFC DC

Headlining UFC DC earlier tonight (Sat. December 7, 2019) was a heavyweight matchup between Alistair Overeem and Jairzinho Rozenstruik.
Overeem came into the fight on a two-bout win streak, finishing both of his previous opponents via TKO in the first round. “The Demolition Man” is one of the best strikers the heavyweight division has ever seen, and certainly presented Rozenstruik with difficulties matchup-wise.
Rozenstruik, a former professional kickboxer, entered the bout against Overeem undefeated in his mixed martial arts (MMA) career with a 9-0 record. Of all three of his previous appearances inside the Octagon, Rozenstruik was able to finish his opponents via knockout or TKO.
At UFC DC, Overeem and Rozenstruik went into the fifth round after some decent striking. However, when Overeem got tired late in the fifth round, Rozenstruik caught him with a nasty overhand to finish him with seconds left. It was a stunning-last second KO win for Rozenstruik.
Check out how the MMA community reacted to the finish on Twitter here:
What did you make of Rozenstruik’s big KO win over Overeem?
- Conor McGregor Receives Fine For April Bar Incident, Avoids Jail Time
- Tristan Connelly Stuns Michel Pereira – UFC Vancouver Results
- Israel Adesanya Believes Paulo Costa Matchup Will Be Similar To Aldo vs. McGregor