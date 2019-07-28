Twitter Reacts To Cris Cyborg Dominating Felicia Spencer

Spread the word!













Fight fans and fighters had a lot to say about the impressive win that Cris Cyborg put on when she beat Felicia Spencer.

As seen in the fight, which served as the co-headliner of the UFC 240 pay-per-view event, Cyborg managed to get the unanimous decision win but it was not looking good for her early in the fight.

This fight took place on Saturday night (July 27, 2019) from the Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. In the early going, Spencer busted open Cyborg on her forehead with an elbow strike and continued to work her over with the clinch. Spencer looked good early and teased that she had a chance to upset the former UFC featherweight champion but Cyborg pulled away in round two and three.

Twitter Reactions To Cris Cyborg’s Win

You can see how people on social media reacted to Cyborg’s performance here:

Wow, I could not be more impressed with Fecilia Spencer's toughness. This was not a "poor performance by Cyborg, is she the same after the loss?" Cyborg looked good to me. Spencer made it a fight. In the end though, Cyborg 30-27. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) July 28, 2019

Cyborg fought exeptionally well tonight. Wild when she needed to be, technical when she needed to be. Varied up her game, got better at keeping her distance as the fight went on. — Sean Ross Sapp Of Fightful.com, Who Is Very Humble (@SeanRossSapp) July 28, 2019

Fight over. What a performance by both. Both stocks go up. Cyborg will get the nod but Spencer earns a ton of respect. Now we wait and see what the future holds for Cyborg. Going to be many suitors. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 28, 2019

If there's any common thread between the Baars and Nunes fights, you have to punch with Cyborg while having power. If you can't slow her down or get her to brawl after she gets tagged, she's too much to keep up with. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) July 28, 2019

Cris Cyborg is still one of the most dominant fighters in the world and she's always must watch TV. A hell of a career and she's still got plenty left in the tank. Will be interesting to see where she lands next, whether that's re-signing with the UFC or elsewhere. #UFC240 — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) July 28, 2019

Spencer is about as tough as it gets. Good luck ever finishing her in a fight. #UFC240 — Tommy Toe Hold (@TommyToeHold) July 28, 2019

The fact that Spencer not getting put on her ass once in three rounds is her stock going up tells you all you need to know about the alleged existence of that featherweight division — Sean Ross Sapp Of Fightful.com, Who Is Very Humble (@SeanRossSapp) July 28, 2019

Cyborg says that’s the first cut of her career. You’ll recall in the Holm fight that was her first bloody nose. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 28, 2019

Cyborg just walked by us on press row. That is a gnarly cut on her forehead. She said it was the first cut of her career. #UFC240 — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) July 28, 2019