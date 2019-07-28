Twitter Reacts To Cris Cyborg Dominating Felicia Spencer

Fight fans and fighters had a lot to say about the impressive win that Cris Cyborg put on when she beat Felicia Spencer.
As seen in the fight, which served as the co-headliner of the UFC 240 pay-per-view event, Cyborg managed to get the unanimous decision win but it was not looking good for her early in the fight.
This fight took place on Saturday night (July 27, 2019) from the Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. In the early going, Spencer busted open Cyborg on her forehead with an elbow strike and continued to work her over with the clinch. Spencer looked good early and teased that she had a chance to upset the former UFC featherweight champion but Cyborg pulled away in round two and three.
Twitter Reactions To Cris Cyborg’s Win
You can see how people on social media reacted to Cyborg’s performance here: