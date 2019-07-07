Twitter Reacts To Amanda Nunes’ Head Kick KO Win Over Holly Holm

Fight fans and fighters had a lot to say about the impressive win that Amanda Nunes put on against Holly Holm when they met in the co-headliner of the UFC 239 pay-per-view event.
As seen in the women’s bantamweight title fight from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, Nunes successfully retained the title in the latest defense in her reign as the champion of the weight division.
The finish of the fight saw Nunes drop her with a head kick and finished her up with strikes on the ground in the first round. It certainly got fans talking.
Twitter Reactions To Amanda Nunes’ Head Kick KO Win
You can see how people on social media reacted to the performance here: