Twitter Reacts To Amanda Nunes’ Head Kick KO Win Over Holly Holm

Fight fans and fighters had a lot to say about the impressive win that Amanda Nunes put on against Holly Holm when they met in the co-headliner of the UFC 239 pay-per-view event.

As seen in the women’s bantamweight title fight from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, Nunes successfully retained the title in the latest defense in her reign as the champion of the weight division.

The finish of the fight saw Nunes drop her with a head kick and finished her up with strikes on the ground in the first round. It certainly got fans talking.

Twitter Reactions To Amanda Nunes’ Head Kick KO Win

You can see how people on social media reacted to the performance here:

Amanda Nunes knocks out Holly Holm in the first round.



The GOAT. No question. #UFC239 — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) July 7, 2019

Bro, they can't handle Amanda Nunes. They just can't handle her. She's too powerful, too skilled. HULK. SMASH. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) July 7, 2019

Amanda Nunes just Holly Holm'd Holly Holm. What is going on tonight here in Vegas?! #UFC239 — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) July 7, 2019

Amanda Nunes knocks out Holly Holm! She's now beaten every UFC Bantamweight and Featherweight Champions, and every Bellator Featherweight Champion — Sean Ross Sapp Of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) July 7, 2019

Now Holm gets KO'd. This card is snatching souls. — Chuck Mindenhall (@ChuckMindenhall) July 7, 2019

Nunes is just on a completely different level. What a fucking run she is having. #UFC239 — Tommy Toe Hold (@TommyToeHold) July 7, 2019

First time in Holm’s MMA career that she’s been KO’d. Only the second time she’s been stopped. Last time she was KO’d was 2011 in boxing vs. Anne Mathis. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 7, 2019

Amanda Nunes. Is. The. GOAT. — Ben Fowlkes (@benfowlkesMMA) July 7, 2019

This has been a great night of fights and knockouts. Amanda Nunes is no joke. What a kick!!! Wow!! And classy too. — Jonathan Coachman (@TheCoachrules) July 7, 2019

Amanda Nunes' last nine fights:



Holly Holm, R1 KO

Cris Cyborg, R1 KO

Raquel Pennington, R5 TKO

Valentina Shevchenko, DEC

Ronda Rousey, R1 KO

Miesha Tate, R1 KO

Valentina Shevchenko, DEC

Sara McMann, R1 SUB

Shanya Bazler, R1 TKO — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) July 7, 2019

The greatest female MMA fighter of all time. No question. pic.twitter.com/fIxXcKKhcm — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 7, 2019

Amanda Nunes is a super star. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) July 7, 2019

I was team holly tonight. But omg Nunes is just in her own league! What a beast she is. Incredible @ufc — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) July 7, 2019

Congrats, @Amanda_Leoa. We are witnessing history every time Nunes fights. What an awesome champion and great ambassador for the sport of MMA. 👏🏻 — Dave Sholler (@DaveSholler) July 7, 2019

Hello sirs and ma'ams that will do it. pic.twitter.com/w0nI1jAO0C — Sean Ross Sapp Of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) July 7, 2019

Antother big stoppage. Amanda Nunes finishes Holly Holm with a head kick in the first round to retain her bantamweight title. #UFC239 — Michael Henken (@MichaelHenken) July 7, 2019