Twitter Reacts To Aleksei Oleinik Submitting Mark Hunt At UFC Moscow

This morning (Sat. September 15, 2018) the UFC made its debut in Moscow, Russia.

In the main event, Aleksei Oleinik pulled off an amazing first-round submission victory over fellow UFC veteran Mark Hunt. The pair had a nice little slugfest early on, but once Oleinik got the action to the ground, it was all over for “The Super Samoan.”

Check out how the mixed martial arts (MMA) world reacted to the big victory on Twitter here below:

WHAT A ******* WIN!!!! #UFCMoscow — Tommy Toe Hold (@TommyToeHold) September 15, 2018

OMG OLEINIK!!!! — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) September 15, 2018

Mark Hunto stops fighting hands for a sec and gets tapped. 🙁 #UFCMoscow pic.twitter.com/jn0uaDfCgo — The Mane Event™ (@EliasTheodorou) September 15, 2018

And there's the tap. Olynik gets another sub at #UFCMoscow — Karyn Bryant (@KarynBryant) September 15, 2018

Wow, Aleksei Oleinik chokes out Mark Hunt. Unreal. — Adam Martin (@MMAdamMartin) September 15, 2018

That was Mark Hunt's first submission loss since his UFC debut against Sean McCorkle, he had lost five fights in a row before that and four of those were by submission (by Mousasi, Overeem, Emilianenko and Barnett) — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) September 15, 2018

And Hunto is done. Big submission win for Oleinik in the 1st with the RNC. — Heidi Fang (@HeidiFang) September 15, 2018

Damnnn mannnng! That was a fast *** tap. I was hoping to see the 2nd RD and a vintage walkoff KO! #UFCMoscow — Aljamain Sterling (@FunkMaster_UFC) September 15, 2018

Aleksei Oleinik somehow survives a walkoff Mark Hunt right hand, and submits him moments later with a rear-naked in the first. Russian crowd goes nuts. Big win for the 41-year-old. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) September 15, 2018