Twitter Reacts To Aleksei Oleinik Submitting Mark Hunt At UFC Moscow

By
Jon Fuentes
-
This morning (Sat. September 15, 2018) the UFC made its debut in Moscow, Russia.

In the main event, Aleksei Oleinik pulled off an amazing first-round submission victory over fellow UFC veteran Mark Hunt. The pair had a nice little slugfest early on, but once Oleinik got the action to the ground, it was all over for “The Super Samoan.”

Check out how the mixed martial arts (MMA) world reacted to the big victory on Twitter here below:

