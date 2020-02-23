Twitter Reacts To Dan Hooker & Paul Felder’s UFC Auckland Brawl

Spread the word!













Earlier today (Sat. February 22, 2020) UFC Auckland went down from the Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand.

In the main event of the night, lightweights Paul Felder and Dan Hooker went head-to-head. It was a matchup that was built on bad blood for the past several weeks. During the fight, Felder and Hooker put on an absolute war, going all five rounds and exchanging some big shots all night.

Felder overcame an early swollen eye and continued to come forward and land big. Hooker, however, stayed right in the pocket with him, using his grappling as well, even getting a big takedown late in the fight. When it was all said and done, the judges awarded Hooker the win via split decision.

Check out how the mixed martial arts (MMA) community reacted to the fight here:

Felder — Bryce Mitchell (@ThugnastyMMA) February 23, 2020

Amazing fight — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) February 23, 2020

Incredible fight! Respect to both Felder and Hooker #Warriors — BJ Penn (@bjpenndotcom) February 23, 2020

What a great fight @felderpaul & Dan Hooker just had. They gave everything. Props to both 💪👏 — Big Ben Rothwell (@RothwellFighter) February 23, 2020

This decision is a joke 😁 — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) February 23, 2020

God damn that was a good fight. #FelderVsHooker #UFCAuckland — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) February 23, 2020

Paul Felder is beat to shit. — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) February 23, 2020

What an incredible night for New Zealand mma!! #UFCAuckland https://t.co/vN3Yy4dp6C — Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) February 23, 2020

I think Felder. — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) February 23, 2020

Well @felderpaul if this was your last dance it’s always been an honor to watch you compete and cover your fights. I know whatever decision you make will be the right one for you and your family. See ya in a few weeks! — Megan Olivi (@MeganOlivi) February 23, 2020

That was a close one!#UFCAuckland — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) February 23, 2020

Thank you @felderpaul for the amazing fights always good to Watch you — glover teixeira (@gloverteixeira) February 23, 2020

What did you make of Hooker and Felder’s epic brawl?