Twitter Reacts To Dan Hooker & Paul Felder’s UFC Auckland Brawl

Earlier today (Sat. February 22, 2020) UFC Auckland went down from the Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand.
In the main event of the night, lightweights Paul Felder and Dan Hooker went head-to-head. It was a matchup that was built on bad blood for the past several weeks. During the fight, Felder and Hooker put on an absolute war, going all five rounds and exchanging some big shots all night.
Felder overcame an early swollen eye and continued to come forward and land big. Hooker, however, stayed right in the pocket with him, using his grappling as well, even getting a big takedown late in the fight. When it was all said and done, the judges awarded Hooker the win via split decision.
Check out how the mixed martial arts (MMA) community reacted to the fight here:
What did you make of Hooker and Felder’s epic brawl?