Twitter Reacts To Anderson Silva’s Frightening Knee Injury At UFC 237

In the co-main event of last night’s (Sat. May 11, 2019) UFC 237 pay-per-view (PPV), former UFC middleweight champion Anderson “The Spider” Silva returned against Jarred Cannonier.

Silva and Cannonier had a feeling out process to open the round, but both men began to get some solid offense off in the second half of the round. However, with seconds left, Cannonier landed a leg kick that dropped Silva to the canvas.

The Brazilian was in a noticeable amount of pain, and Cannonier jumped on him for some ground-and-pound, but the referee didn’t let things get that far. Cannonier was officially awarded a first-round TKO victory. Silva noted in his post-fight interview that his knee was hurting him during camp as well.

Once he took the kick from Cannonier, he couldn’t continue. Check out how the mixed martial arts (MMA) community reacted to the finish here:

Oh no. — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) May 12, 2019

Cannonier blasts Silva with an inside leg kick and seemingly injuries Silva's knee in the process. As for what's wrong, it's not clear, but referee Herb Dean waves it off. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) May 12, 2019

Aw man. A kick from Jared Cannonier drops Anderson Silva and he's down with a leg injury. Grabbing his right knee. It's over in the first round. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) May 12, 2019

Fuck, sucks to see a legend lose like that — Jimmy Smith (@jimmysmithmma) May 12, 2019

Silva's string of miserable luck and weird fights continue. — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) May 12, 2019

Uh-oh. No, no, no.



Jared Cannonier leg kicked Anderson Silva and his knee just buckled. Anderson writhing in pain on the canvas. You hate seeing that #UFC237 — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) May 12, 2019

Bummer. Anderson Silva loses via injury to Jared Cannonier. Shades of Weidman-Silva 2. Not the way you want to see a fight end #UFC237 — James Lynch (@LynchOnSports) May 12, 2019

Cannonier destroyed Silva's knee with a kick — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) May 12, 2019

oh no — Karyn Bryant (@KarynBryant) May 12, 2019

Anderson did an honorable thing there by showing Cannonier love despite the boos. That was class. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) May 12, 2019

Of course you feel badly for Anderson, because you don't want to see anyone hurt. But I feel badly for Jared, too. Huge win for him and he gets booed off the stage. — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) May 12, 2019