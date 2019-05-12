Twitter Reacts To Anderson Silva’s Frightening Knee Injury At UFC 237

In the co-main event of last night’s (Sat. May 11, 2019) UFC 237 pay-per-view (PPV), former UFC middleweight champion Anderson “The Spider” Silva returned against Jarred Cannonier.
Silva and Cannonier had a feeling out process to open the round, but both men began to get some solid offense off in the second half of the round. However, with seconds left, Cannonier landed a leg kick that dropped Silva to the canvas.
The Brazilian was in a noticeable amount of pain, and Cannonier jumped on him for some ground-and-pound, but the referee didn’t let things get that far. Cannonier was officially awarded a first-round TKO victory. Silva noted in his post-fight interview that his knee was hurting him during camp as well.
Once he took the kick from Cannonier, he couldn’t continue. Check out how the mixed martial arts (MMA) community reacted to the finish here: