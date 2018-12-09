Twitter Reacts To Max Holloway Battering Brian Ortega At UFC 231

The Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada played host to UFC 231 live on pay-per-view (PPV) last night (Sat. December 8, 2018). In the main event of the evening, an exciting featherweight title bout between Max Holloway and Brian Ortega took center stage.
Holloway and Ortega exchanged huge shots for 20 minutes, however, it was evident that “The Blessed One” was getting the better of “T-City” on the feet. Ortega showed tremendous heart by not going down, but the doctors wouldn’t let him continue on into the fifth round.
With his victory, Holloway now extends his winning streak to 13-straight. Check out how the mixed martial arts (MMA) community reacted to the epic main event here: