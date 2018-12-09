Twitter Reacts To Max Holloway Battering Brian Ortega At UFC 231

The Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada played host to UFC 231 live on pay-per-view (PPV) last night (Sat. December 8, 2018). In the main event of the evening, an exciting featherweight title bout between Max Holloway and Brian Ortega took center stage.

Holloway and Ortega exchanged huge shots for 20 minutes, however, it was evident that “The Blessed One” was getting the better of “T-City” on the feet. Ortega showed tremendous heart by not going down, but the doctors wouldn’t let him continue on into the fifth round.

With his victory, Holloway now extends his winning streak to 13-straight. Check out how the mixed martial arts (MMA) community reacted to the epic main event here:

I think corner should call this. Ortega mostly a punching bag the last 3/4 rd #ufc231 — Sarah Kaufman (@mmasarah) December 9, 2018

They might need to throw in the towel for Ortega #UFC231 — Randy Brown (@TouchNgo_) December 9, 2018

Merciful end. Didn't need to see a fifth. Max Holloway is a king. What a performance. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) December 9, 2018

What a Fucking fight boys!!!!! Proud to watch two men put on a show like that. @BlessedMMA @BrianTcity @ufc — Ian McCall (@Unclecreepymma) December 9, 2018

#AndStill @BlessedMMA remains Champ after the fight is waved off between rounds 4 + 5. #UFC231 — Karyn Bryant (@KarynBryant) December 9, 2018

Wowwwwww! @BlessedMMA you tha man brotha congrats!! God bless — Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) December 9, 2018

Max Holloway is a BEAST!!! Congratulations @BlessedMMA you are unbelievable — Big John McCarthy (@JohnMcCarthyMMA) December 9, 2018

Someone calls it and max wins with an incredible performance. #andstill #UFC231 — Sarah Kaufman (@mmasarah) December 9, 2018

Son of a bitch. Holloway vs Ortega. #ufc

Thank you — Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) December 9, 2018

Damn that was a great scrap. Congrats to Holloway and Respect to both 🙏🏽 #UFC231 — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) December 9, 2018

Hitting Ortega at will.. but you got to hand it to Ortega he is a TOUGH dude!!#ufc231 — Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) December 9, 2018

Damn, death by a thousand lashes. I’m amazed at how many punches Ortega took! Max’s fight I.q. Is through the roof. #UFC231 — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) December 9, 2018

I wanna see that Max vs Conor rematch for sure. Run that shit back. — Din Thomas (@DinThomas) December 9, 2018

Woooooooooo!!!!! Good Job Both Fighters!! Love To See That Kind Of Entertainment!!! @BlessedMMA #ufc231 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 Enjoy The Victory, If @TeamKhabib Ducks Me Let’s Run It – Respect — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) December 9, 2018

Ahh what a fight! So torn between the two. Such great men. I felt the difference was that handspeed for Max. Great technical fight! Ortega will be back for sure! He has the heart of a lion! #Classic #UFC231 — Aljamain Sterling (@FunkMaster_UFC) December 9, 2018

Good fight congrats to @BlessedMMA 👏 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) December 9, 2018

Wow, Max is a freakin GOON!!! Ortega is a champion in his own right, but this was easily fight of the night! Wow!!! #UFC231 pic.twitter.com/3YMoju0JKL — Jose Shorty Torres (@ShortyTorres125) December 9, 2018

Max Hollaway son in the cage killin the ladies with that swag! 😂😂 — James Vick (@JamesVickMMA) December 9, 2018