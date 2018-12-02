Twitter Reacts To ‘JDS’ Thrashing Tai Tuivasa At UFC Adelaide

Last night the UFC hit the Adelaide Entertainment Centre in Adelaide, Australia for UFC Fight Night 142.

In the main event, former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos made his return to the Octagon. He made quite a statement by stopping the hype train that was undefeated Tai Tuivasa. Tuivasa came at “JDS” hard in the opening round, but the Brazilian was able to maneuver away from the onslaught.

However, in the second round, “Cigano” landed a big hook that dropped the Australian. He pounced on Tuivasa for side control, before switching into full mount. A few seconds of ground-and-pound later, the referee was forced to wave the action off.

Now, “JDS” is gunning for a rematch with Alistair Overeem, while Tuivasa actually called out Justin Willis after his defeat. Check out how the mixed martial arts (MMA) community reacted to the finish here:

