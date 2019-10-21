U.S. Presidential Candidate Tulsi Gabbard Trains With UFC Champ Weili Zhang (Video)

Spread the word!













UFC women’s strawweight champion Weili Zhang and United States Presidential Candidate Tulsi Gabbard recently trained together.

Gabbard notably offered to help Zhang when she was having issues obtaining a visa to enter the United States. Now that those issues are behind the 115-pound champ, she took part in a training session with Gabbard, led by respected mixed martial arts (MMA) coach Duke Roufus and his Roufusport team, including UFC lightweight Paul Felder.

Zhang posted the following on her Instagram page, along with some photos and footage from her session with Gabbard – a United States military combat veteran.

“Today I had the honor to meet and train with Miss @tulsigabbard and she is a very strong martial artist. We had a great training session taught by @coachdukeroufus and his team. It is a happy day when martial arts brings people together. Now I am looking forward to watching the fights here in Boston.”

You can check out footage from Zhang and Gabbard’s training session here:

What do you make of Zhang’s training session with Gabbard?