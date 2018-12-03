TUF 28 Finale Salaries: Kamaru Usman Banks Big In Dominant Win

The TUF 28 Finale salaries are in, and top-ranked contender Kamaru Usman came in at the forefront of the list. The streaking welterweight contender met former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos in the main event of last Friday’s (November 30, 2018) TUF 28 Finale from The Pearl at The Palms in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Usman won the fight via smothering, dominant unanimous decision to send the No. 3-ranked dos Anjos to his second straight loss. For the victory – his biggest in the UFC – Usman took home $150,000. Dos Anjos earned $110,000 for the loss.

Also on the card, Juan Espino and Macy Chiasson won TUF contracts at heavyweight and women’s featherweight. TUF 28 was rumored to be the last season of The Ultimate Fighter as interest wanes and the format becomes more outdated. However, UFC President Dana White confirmed after the show that it isn’t going anywhere.

The UFC is even supposedly focusing the construction of their new facility on The Ultimate Fighter. Sure.

Some preliminary fighters made some decent bank on the card as well. Joseph Benavidez earned a cool $146,000 for his finish over Alex Perez, a fight he had to finish his opponent twice. He earned it. Veteran welterweight Tim Means also earned $98,000 for his dominant TKO over Ricky Rainey.

Here are the full released TUF 28 Finale salaries (via MMA Mania).

Full TUF 28 Finale Salaries: