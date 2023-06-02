YouTuber True Geordie, real name Brian Davis claims he could ‘pick Conor McGregor up like a shopping bag’, before calling the Irshman out for a fight following social media dispute.

In a recent video to his channel The Pain Game, Davis discussed McGregor’s ‘worrying interviews’ iun which he speech was slured – ultimately ininuating that McGregor has some from of substance abuse issue.

McGregor took issue with this claim and took to twitter to voice his displeasure, sharing a voice note in which he said – “Fat f***ing b**** t**s. Who the f*** are you? You little burns victim looking thing? F*** me, man.”

“Keep my name out your mouth you stupid c***, I’m sick of seeing your fat burned face, scaldy, fat oestrogen head.”

True Geordie responds to Conor McGregor

In response to McGregor’s x-rated Twitter rant, Davis called McGregor out for a fight, claiming that he would be ‘too big’ for McGregor to handle.

I would pick Conor McGregor up like a shopping bag with one arm. If you want to do a charity fight, anything, MMA, boxing, I don’t really give a s**t because I’m literally a giant compared to you. I’m more than twice the size of this man.

I’m the size of the guys who Floyd Mayweather and you hire to protect them when you’re walking around in public. He is so small compared to me. I know his fans are going to think he’s like superman or whatever, but they’ve got weight classes for a reason. I’m 300 f**king pounds and built like a rugby player.”

“He is talking about fighting Michael Chandler,” Davis added. “That is the safest money you will ever bet on a fight in your life. He [McGregor] is in no way ready to fight anyone, not even me. The funniest thing is the way he’s talking about in this video, the way he complained about Nate Diaz being ‘too big’ for him and ‘too strong’ for him at 170 pounds. I am bigger and stronger than you in every conceivable way.” (Mirror)

