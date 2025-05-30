Trevin Giles vs. Andreas Gustafsson – Odds and Match Preview

The UFC Vegas 107 preliminary card will feature a 180-pound catchweight bout between Sweden’s Andreas Gustafsson and UFC veteran Trevin Giles. Gustafsson, making his promotional debut after a successful run on Dana White’s Contender Series, steps in as the betting favorite, while Giles, a late replacement, looks to halt his three-fight losing streak and regain momentum in the division.

Trevin Giles vs. Andreas Gustafsson – Odds

Andreas Gustafsson is the betting favorite, with odds ranging from -170 to -175 (implied probability around 58-60%), while Trevin Giles is the underdog, with odds between +140 and +145. To play the odds for the long shot, check out the underdog fantasy at https://rotogrinders.com/sports-betting/underdog-fantasy here. These odds suggest that bookmakers and most bettors expect Gustafsson to win, but there has been some late movement with increased support for Giles as the fight approaches.

For method of victory in this UFC match, prop bets highlight two main scenarios. Andreas Gustafsson is favored to win by KO/TKO, with odds around +200, reflecting his reputation for knockout power and aggressive style. Giles, on the other hand, is seen as more likely to win by decision, with odds around +250, leveraging his UFC experience, defensive skills, and history of going the distance in recent fights. The line for the fight going to a decision is close to even at -110, while the over/under for 2.5 rounds is set at -135 for the over, indicating a slight lean toward the fight lasting longer.

Giles is stepping in on short notice and is currently on a three-fight losing streak, but he has faced high-level competition in the UFC and is known for his technical striking and solid takedown defense. Gustafsson is making his UFC debut after a knockout win on Dana White’s Contender Series and brings a high-pressure, clinch-heavy style with strong striking volume. Analysts are split: some see Giles’ experience and composure as a potential edge if he can avoid being overwhelmed early, while others believe Gustafsson’s relentless pressure and physicality could lead to a late stoppage or a clear decision win.

The stakes are high for both fighters. For Gustafsson, this fight is an opportunity to make an immediate impact in his first UFC appearance and establish himself as a contender in the welterweight ranks. For Giles, the bout could be pivotal for his UFC future, as another loss might put his roster spot in jeopardy.

As fight night approaches, all eyes will be on how Andreas Gustafsson handles his UFC debut and whether Trevin Giles can leverage his experience to turn his fortunes around. The betting odds slightly favor Gustafsson, but the unpredictable nature of MMA means both fighters have clear paths to victory. With significant implications for their careers, this matchup promises to be a closely watched contest that could shape the trajectory of both athletes in the UFC.