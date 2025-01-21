UFC Fighter Tracy Cortez Subjected to ‘Diabolical’ NSFW Messages During Live Stream with N3on

Tracy Cortez was left speechless after “fans” made a series of explicit comments directed at her during a livestream with popular online personality N3on.

Cortez has been out of action since coming up short in a short-notice scrap with former two-time strawweight champion ‘Thug’ Rose Namajuna in July.

Recently, the Phoenix native made an appearance online during a live stream with N3on, a Kick streamer best known for his NBK 2K content and celebrity collaborations.

During the live stream, multiple fans used the text-to-speech feature to make a series of inappropriate remarks that left the UFC flyweight visibly shocked and understandably uncomfortable.

NEON turned on TTS donations while with UFC Fighter Tracy Cortez and had to instantly turn it off because of all the diabolical messages 😭 pic.twitter.com/3E7ylQulId — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) January 17, 2025

Before long, N3on turned off the TTS donations, but many were quick to criticize him, suggesting that he knew exactly what would happen by turning the option on.

“I hate the nice guy act these dudes put on when this stuff happens, you knew what you were doing just own it and laugh or entertain,” one user wrote in response to the above video. “The fact they act shocked like they didn’t set it up is annoying af.”

“These streamers know what they doin when they do this,” another added.

“Ohhh diabolical messages,” a third added.

Tracy Cortez Chokes out N3on

However, Cortez was able to exact some revenge on the 90-pound nerd after N3on suggested he could take down the 11-2 fighter during a grappling session.

Streamer N3on guaranteed he could take down ranked UFC fighter Tracy Cortez 💀 pic.twitter.com/oXmAdGFzj8 — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) January 17, 2025

Cortez has not been back inside the Octagon since suffering her second career loss in mixed martial arts, but she recently found herself in the middle of a heated feud with rising bantamweight star Ailin Perez. More on that here.