Tony Ferguson Slams Doubters Who Believe Khabib Fight Is ‘Cursed’

Tony Ferguson will finally bet his crack at UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

“El Cucuy” will be taking on “The Eagle” at an event yet to be named on April 18 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. This is the fifth time a matchup between Ferguson and Nurmagomedov has been booked. The previous four times, the fight has fallen through due to an injury from either man, twice each.

Speaking on “The Ariel Helwani MMA Show,” Ferguson was asked if he thinks his matchup with Nurmagomedov is “cursed.” Ferguson stopped the question before it could even be finished, sending a message to those who cast doubt on the highly-anticipated fight. (H/T MMA Mania)

“F*ck no, you can stop right there. Don’t even get the fans going on that sh*t. We’re going to set the pace right now – I want the encouragement,” Ferguson said. “F*ck you, don’t watch this shit, don’t buy our stuff. Go watch Bellator or some other bullsh*t. Go find some knock off copy of what he got going on here … this is the OGs, I’m the original genius right here.”

Ferguson is in the midst of a ridiculous 12-fight win streak under the UFC’s banner. He last defeated Donald Cerrone via TKO at UFC 238 in June. Now, he takes on the undefeated 28-0 Khabib Nurmagomedov, who pulled off a successful title defense in his last outing, submitting Dustin Poirier in Abu Dhabi.

What do you think about Ferguson’s comments to fans who think his matchup with Khabib is “cursed?”