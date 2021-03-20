Tony Ferguson is looking to get back to his dominant ways in the UFC Lightweight division. Subsequently, Ferguson has decided to add legendary boxing coach Freddie Roach into his corner after realising he needed to make a change.

Tony Ferguson used to be a powerful force in the UFC Lightweight division. However, back-to-back defeats to Justin Gaethje and Charles Oliveira has certainly put El Cucuy’s title aspirations on hold. In true Ferguson fashion, the 37-year-old took to social media to shed light on some of his grievances. Rather interestingly, Ferguson points to flagrant errors from his cornermen and training partners. “When A Corner Of Mine Wouldn’t Work On Simple Slip Drills I Knew I Had To Make Changes. When A Cornerman Forgot Water During The Round Mid Fight I Knew I Had To Make Changes.“

“When I Got Sick and Tired Of Being Sick and Tired, I Did Something About It, Quit Bitchin’ & Went To Work. Lots Of Cool Things Coming Up,.. Been Working Hard. Ferguson Seriously. Check It Out Crew If Looking At Someone’s IG Makes You Envious or Jealous (Instead Of Being Happy For Them), Stop Drop And Gimme Push-ups. It’s Better To Be Sore Than A Sore-Loser. Champ Shit Only Love you My Son ArmandAnthony, My Best Friend. Thanks For Running Practice Fergalish w/ The Comida Assist, Thanks Mamacita.”

Freddie Roach is a legend in his own right. Considered one of the greatest boxing trainers of all time, Tony Ferguson has certainly turned to the right man for assistance to get him out of this unprecedented rut in his career.

Ferguson’s next fight is against Beneil Dariush on May 15th at UFC 262. Roach certainly has a very limited amount of time to implement his wisdom then.

Do you think Tony Ferguson will bounce back with a win against Beneil Dariush?