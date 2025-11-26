Tony Ferguson believes he would’ve beaten Islam Makhachev in his prime

UFC veteran Tony Ferguson has given his thoughts on what would have went down, in his opinion, if he had the chance to fight Islam Makhachev during his prime.

While he may be busy with influencer boxing these days, Tony Ferguson is best remembered for his run in the world of mixed martial arts – and especially the Ultimate Fighting Championship. While he ended on a historic losing streak, he was once one of the most feared men at 155 pounds, to the point where he even won the interim lightweight title.

Nowadays, the lightweight division is under the control of Ilia Topuria. Prior to that, however, Islam Makhachev was the champion, and back in Tony Ferguson’s prime, the main man was Khabib Nurmagomedov, who ‘El Cucuy‘ unfortunately never got the chance to fight.

In a recent interview, Tony Ferguson gave his own view on how a fight between himself and Islam Makhachev would have played out.

Tony Ferguson’s bold prediction regarding Islam Makhachev

“To me, in my opinion, Islam was one of the dudes that always had Khabib in the practice room,” Ferguson told Helen Yee Sports. “At the time, it was kind of like [Aljamain Sterling] and Merab [Dvalishvili], just feeling like when ‘Aljo’ left then Merab finally started to shine and stuff. It’s the same thing with Khabib and Islam. I always thought Islam was more of a conditioned athlete, and doing his thing, but best of luck.

“But in my prime, kick your ass.”

“I think when Khabib’s dad was there, I think [Makhachev] was in the shadows not wanting to pass him just because out of respect when it goes to your teacher and your coaches and certain things like that,” Ferguson said. “I think when everything was all said and done and Khabib retired and the family things and so on and so forth that he finally had his time to shine.”

