Tom Aspinall accepts Curtis Blaydes’ title fight callout after UFC 299 win: ‘Don’t gotta ask me twice’

Tom Aspinall was not afraid to immediately accept Curtis Blaydes’ challenge after his terrific victory over Jailton Almeida at UFC 299.

Almeida entered the fight riding a 5-0 streak in the UFC but quickly met his match in Blaydes. The ‘Razor’ only needed two rounds to get it done and dispatched Almeida with a volley of ferocious hammer fists as ‘Malhadinho’ was struggling for a takedown. The victory over Almeida now makes Blaydes 4-1 in his last five fights.

Mandatory Credit: Chris Unger – Zuffa LLC

Unsurprisingly, given his recent record, Curtis Blaydes took to the mic during his post-fight interview and made his desires clear to the world.

“I believe me and Aspinall have got some unfinished business,” he said. “I’d like to get that one next. That’s my next fight, Tom Aspinall.”

Tom Aspinall Responds to the callout by Curtis Blaydes

After Blaydes’ callout, Aspinall hardly wasted any time before responding. See, the two had actually shared the octagon once before, and things ended very disturbingly, with Aspinall crumbling to the canvas in less than 30 seconds due to a sudden knee injury.

So, it’s no surprise that the now-interim UFC heavyweight champion wouldn’t mind revisiting that battle and officially testing himself against the monster Curtis Blaydes.

Don’t gotta ask me twice. I’m in https://t.co/YXDzLPIVzI — Tom Aspinall (@AspinallMMA) March 10, 2024

Tom Aspinall’s most recent performance in the cage saw him win UFC gold against the Russian knockout artist Sergei Pavlovich. Pavlovich entered the matchup riding an insane streak of finishes, and Aspinall shocked the world when he knocked out the knockout artist early into the first. In fact, finishing Pavlovich in the first round makes it four consecutive first-round finishes for the young British champion.

While the fight between Blaydes and Aspinall is not official, fans can hope to expect it around the end of the summer or fall. The match would definitely be of epic proportions, and it would give Aspinall the opportunity to act as a true champion by facing one of, if not the most dangerous, prospects his division has to offer.

Would you rather see Tom Aspinall face Curtis Blaydes, Stipe Miocic, or Jon Jones?