Former two-time UFC bantamweight champion, T.J. Dillashaw remains confident of regaining the throne this weekend at UFC 280 against titleholder, Aljamain Sterling – even admitted himself as a “cheater” following his well-publicized positive test for the banned substance, erythropoietin (EPO) back in 2019.

Angels Camp native, Dillashaw, a former two-time undisputed bantamweight titleholder, tested positive for EPO back in January 2019 following a first round knockout loss to Henry Cejudo in a flyweight title siege.

Banned for a period of two years in a retroactive suspension by anti-doping agency, USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency), Dillashaw returned to the Octagon with a close, split decision triumph over common-foe, Cory Sandhagen in July of last year.

Challenging Uniondale native, Sterling this weekend in Abu Dhabi, UAE at UFC 280, Dillashaw dropped a questionable line at today’s pre-fight press conference, self-labelling himself as a “cheater” during a back-and-forth with the incumbent division best.

“You’re going to get your ass whooped by a cheater, motherf*cker,” T.J. Dillashaw said to Aljamain Sterling.

In another line referencing his past indiscretions with USADA, Sterling, who has remained sceptical as to whether Dillashaw is still utilizing performance-enhancing drugs since his 2019 flagging, was urged to administer his own test.

T.J. Dillashaw urges Aljamain Sterling to administer his own drug tests

“He (Aljamain Sterling) can test me himself,” T.J. Dillashaw said. “He can test these nuts in his mouth.”

Attempting to land his second successful title defense, Sterling successfully retained and unified the division titles against former champion, Petr Yan back in April of this year in a split decision effort in Jacksonville, Florida.

In his pair of title reigns, Dillashaw earned his premier title with a knockout win over Brazilian veteran, Renan Barao, before then reclaiming the title with a second round KO win against two-time opponent and rival, Cody Garbrandt in 2017.