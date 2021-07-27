TJ Dillashaw has revealed he is set to undergo surgery following his win over Cory Sandhagen at UFC Vegas 32.

The former two-time UFC bantamweight champion returned from a USADA-enforced layoff of more than two years this past weekend. Dillashaw infamously tested positive for EPO following his failed flyweight title bid against Henry Cejudo in 2019.

Dillashaw looked as good as ever when he returned to the Octagon against the top bantamweight contender, Sandhagen. The pair went back-and-forth for 25 minutes before Dillashaw was awarded the win via split decision.

Post-fight, the Ultimate Fighter runner-up revealed he had several niggling injuries heading into the bout.

Dillashaw suffered even more injuries in the fight and one particular injury will require surgery.

“No place like home, this right here brings me all the joy I need,” TJ Dillashaw wrote on his official Facebook page.

“Went in for a mri today, found out that I suffered a displaced Bucket Handle tear of the Lateral Meniscus and a Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) rupture at the end of the first round landing ground and pound while being lazy in a compromised position. The good news is that these tears are repairable and will have a very speedy recovery. Going in for surgery in the next couple days. Loved being in the cage even though I had to push through some adversities to grit out the win. Thank you for the support, it’s belt season now.”

Once he’s healed up Dillashaw can look forward to another shot at the 135lb strap that is currently held by Aljamian Sterling. ‘The Funk Master’ picked up the belt by default at UFC 259 earlier this year when Petr Yan landed an illegal knee. The pair are now set to rematch at UFC 257 in Abu Dhabi on October 30.

Do you think TJ Dillashaw will regain the bantamweight title?