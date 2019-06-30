TJ Dillashaw Opens ‘Clean Juice’ Shop Following USADA Suspension

Spread the word!













TJ Dillashaw is certainly keeping busy since being suspended two years by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA).

Dillashaw intentionally took performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs) heading into his fight with Henry Cejudo. “The Viper” explained he did so in order to make weight for the 125-pound fight. Now, he’ll sit out for two years before being eligible to return to action in the weight class he once ruled at bantamweight.

In a recent Instagram post, Dillashaw announced that he has opened up a new “Clean Juice” shop in his native Yorba Linda, California:

“Cheers to new endeavors, healthy bodies and strong spirits! We are thrilled to bring @cleanjuiceyorbalinda to Southern California this summer! Our store will be located at the new Yorba Linda Town Center. • Orange County!! We are looking to hire management positions at @cleanjuiceyorbalinda!”

Since Dillashaw’s suspension and decision to vacate the bantamweight title, Henry Cejudo has stepped up as the king of 135 pounds. He defeated Marlon Moraes at UFC 238 to capture the vacant belt. It will be interesting to see if Dillashaw decides to return to bantamweight when he is able to get back into action.

What do you think of Dillashaw’s new “Clean Juice” shop endeavor?