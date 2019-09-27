TJ Dillashaw Calls Two-Year Suspension ‘Somewhat Of A Blessing’

Spread the word!













T.J. Dillashaw is currently suspended by USADA until January of 2021. He was suspended for EPO use following his first-round TKO loss to Henry Cejudo at UFC Brooklyn in January.

Although being suspended is unfortunate for his MMA career, Dillashaw does believe it is somewhat of a blessing. He can recover from his injuries, as he had shoulder surgery on both shoulders, and has opened up a business.

“This suspension has been somewhat of a blessing,” Dillashaw told theScore at the Bellator 228 open workouts. “Obviously it’s a real shitty situation. … (But) you’ve got to turn a negative into a positive as best you can. I’ve really got to focus on my business side of things.

“I have a cold press juice company that I’m opening here in Yorba Linda. I’m actually becoming the area developer for all of Southern California, which is a real big deal. We plan on opening 63 stores in Southern California. … I have some other projects in the works where I’m a silent (partner) in.”

Not only is he recovering from injuries and focusing on his business, but he can also spend time with his family. Dillashaw has a young son and has been able to be more present now that he’s not fighting regularly anymore.

“I’ve also got a one-and-a-half-year-old son that I’ve got to spend a lot of time with,” Dillashaw said. “That first year of his life, I didn’t get to put in as much time as I wanted to because I was so busy worrying about the next fight … So it’s been a good distraction for me.”

Regardless, Dillashaw is still excited to return to the Octagon and regain the 135-pound title.

What do you make of Dillashaw’s comments?