The former UFC light-heavyweight champion turned Huntington Beach Mayor Pro Tem Tito Ortiz has pleaded with parents to take masks off of their children.

Since being elected to the Huntington Beach City Council in November, Ortiz has been outspoken about COVID-19 and mask mandates.

During a recent interview with Weberway, Oritz went on another anti-mask rant and accused parents of damaging their children by forcing them to wear masks.

“If I gotta be here in Huntington and help each one of these people have the focus to not to wear a mask,” Ortiz said. “Please, people. Parents, please take your kids’ masks off. You’re ruining the health of their lungs, their immune systems. The kids are not going to catch COVID, man. I’m not a doctor, but let me tell you, I’m a person who has lived through life. Take your mask off your kids.

Ortiz went on to confirm he would not be taking the coronavirus vaccine.

“What happened to the flu? 98% has been erased,” Ortiz said. “That’s kind of strange, huh? I’ve never taken a flu shot, I won’t take this vaccine shot. I don’t get a sh*t. They gotta pin me down. I know I shouldn’t have to be vicious like that because we live in American, and we pay taxes. And I pay a lot of taxes.” (Transcribed by BJPENN.com)

