Tito Ortiz has spoken out for the first time since being knocked unconscious by Anderson Siva in the first round of their Triller Fight Club Legends 2 co-main event match-up.

‘The Huntington Beach Bad Boy’ came in swinging from the first bell but it was clear he lacked the necessary boxing skills to land on his slick opponent.

‘The Spider’ backed into the corner and let Ortiz swing on him before ducking under a punch and countering with several of his own, sending Ortiz face-first into the mat.

Speaking to Fight Hype immediately after the fight, Ortiz had nothing but good things to say about his opponent.

“I’ve never been clipped like that,” Ortiz said. “Even [Chuck] Liddell didn’t clip me that bad. That was a good punch, he caught me with a clean punch…I think I was being too stupid standing in front of him like that and Anderson has been boxing for a long time and that’s why he’s that good. I’ll give him respect. I give my respect to the royalty. I trained as hard as I possibly could for it.” (Transcribed by Sportskeeda)

Soon after, Ortiz took to social media to brush off the defeat and call out Logan Paul.

“Win some lose some but I will fight another day! #TRILLER,” Ortiz wrote on Twitter. “[email protected] we lost our last fights let’s entertain our fans!! @triller ASAP.”

Paul went eight rounds with Floyd Mayweather earlier this year. The YouTuber was outboxed for large portions of the fight but technically didn’t lose as due to the nature of the bout neither man was declared victorious at its conclusion. Paul was linked to a fight with Anderson Silva before the Brazilian MMA legend instead opted to fight Ortiz instead.

