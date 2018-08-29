Tito Ortiz Has Bold Expectations For Chuck Liddell Trilogy Fight

Tito Ortiz has bold expectations for a fight that will likely go down later this year against fellow former UFC light heavyweight champion Chuck Liddell. This has been a fight that has been in the works for years. All signs point to it actually happening despite both fighters being out of the prime.

Their History

Oscar De La Hoya has gone on record by stating that the fight is slated to take place on the November 25 weekend. It will likely go down on Nov. 24 at The Forum in Inglewood, California.

Liddell and Ortiz have fought twice throughout their legendary careers, with “The Iceman” knocking out Ortiz at UFC 47 in 2004 and UFC 66 in 2006. Since that second fight, however, Liddell has lost five of his six bouts with four of those losses coming via stoppage.

Tito Ortiz Has Bold Expectations

Ortiz stated in a recent interview that his expectations are that it will be a huge pay-per-view event and should enormous.