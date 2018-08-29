Tito Ortiz Has Bold Expectations For Chuck Liddell Trilogy Fight

Tito Ortiz has bold expectations for a fight that will likely go down later this year against fellow former UFC light heavyweight champion Chuck Liddell. This has been a fight that has been in the works for years. All signs point to it actually happening despite both fighters being out of the prime.
Their History
Oscar De La Hoya has gone on record by stating that the fight is slated to take place on the November 25 weekend. It will likely go down on Nov. 24 at The Forum in Inglewood, California.
Liddell and Ortiz have fought twice throughout their legendary careers, with “The Iceman” knocking out Ortiz at UFC 47 in 2004 and UFC 66 in 2006. Since that second fight, however, Liddell has lost five of his six bouts with four of those losses coming via stoppage.
Tito Ortiz Has Bold Expectations
Ortiz stated in a recent interview that his expectations are that it will be a huge pay-per-view event and should enormous.
“It’s going to be a huge pay-per-view,” he said. “It’s going be enormous. People want to see either see me get my *** kicked, or Chuck get his *** kicked. My mind is right,” said Ortiz to MMAJunkie. “I don’t have the UFC flying me out two weeks before the fight doing the Latino ESPYs to present an award I never presented, getting sick on the way back. I’m not doing a bunch of PR for them right before the fight. Many things.
“This fight resembles the fight against Chael Sonnen, someone who I don’t like because he showed his true loyalties. He showed how a friendship shouldn’t be. I have an opportunity to smash him,” Ortiz said. “He’s not my friend. I’m not doing this for money. I’m doing this for my legacy, to show not just my fans, but myself, that I’m better than him. On even terms, I’m better than him, and I know it.”