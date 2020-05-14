Thiago Moises Locks In Heel Hook On Michael Johnson – UFC Jacksonville Highlights

Spread the word!













You wouldn’t have thought Thiago Moises would get the win based on his first round with Michael Johnson.

The pair of lightweights opened up the UFC Jacksonville main card on Wednesday as Johnson seemed looked as good as ever as he dominated the striking against a backed up Moises.

However, Moises came out aggressive in the second stanza with a single leg and went on his back soon after. That allowed him to transition to a leg lock as Johnson tapped to end the fight early on in the round.

You can watch the finish below:

Thiago Moises (-110) gets Michael Johnson in a leg lock for the 2nd round submission 🦵 🔒



