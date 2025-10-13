The Smashing Machine Underperforms At The Box Office

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has been one of the biggest box office draws over the past decade. Movies like Rampage and San Andreas each grossed over $400 million worldwide. But has the landscape of moviegoing changed that much in ten years? Or did The Smashing Machine simply fail to connect with audiences?

So far the film has earned only $13 million against its $50 million budget. Some may have anticipated a Rocky-style action film, where the audience follows the rise of an underdog fighter. Instead, they received a cross between The Basketball Diaries and Revolutionary Road. The film’s biggest conflicts were personal, not in the ring.

But does box office performance truly define a movie’s success?

A24, the experimental indie production company known for films like Lady Bird, Ex Machina, Spring Breakers, and Mid90s, has built its reputation on character-driven storytelling. Its most financially successful film to date is the Oscar-winning Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Dwayne Johnson’s and a24: The Smashing Machine

A24 has developed a reputation for producing films with striking cinematography, unique storytelling, and psychologically intense horror. That same thought-provoking spirit is fully present in The Smashing Machine. This film checks every A24 box.

Despite its lackluster box office performance, The Smashing Machine offers a powerful and deeply human portrayal of Mark Kerr and his battle with substance abuse. It’s a raw, emotional character study that does not deserve to be overlooked. Dwayne Johnson delivers the best performance of his career—stripped of his usual action-hero persona, he brings depth, vulnerability, and authenticity to the role.

It’s clear the film was made with genuine love for the sport of MMA and, more importantly, a deep respect for its athletes. Johnson’s performance is likely to earn recognition from the Academy for his transformative portrayal of the UFC Hall of Famer.

The Smashing Machine may not be the action-packed spectacle some expected, but it’s something far more meaningful: a story of love, defeat, and redemption. And that’s what makes it worth watching.